Western Region: Parents hail free SHS policy

Some parents in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region have hailed the implementation of the Free SHS policy which took effect on September 11, 2017 by the NPP government describing it as “a huge relief for parents”.

Parents who spoke to Citi News after going through the admission processes without paying admission and boarding fees and other mandatory payments explained that the new policy must be continued to relieve parents of the troubles they have had to endure over the years.

A parent who spoke to Citi News explained that, “I have twins. They all completed this year and are set to go to Senior High. They both passed. I was really worried of how I was going to take them all to school. But now, I am really relieved as a single parent to send them all to school without having to worry about their boarding and admission fees and all that. I pray they continue because, it has been a huge relief to me,” one parent from new Takoradi noted.



Another parent who had gone through the admission process without paying for anything at the St. Mary’s Boys Senior High School at Apowa in the Ahanta West District also explained that “it has come as a relief to me. Unlike her sister who I took her to school last year, I have had to work and finish everything for my son in a matter of just two processes; go to the headmaster’s office, from there go to the Library for your prospectus and then you are done! I’m so happy. I feel relieved”.



Meanwhile, the first day of the implementation of the policy saw many parents trooping in to various secondary schools in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.

At the St. Mary’s Senior High School, some parents went to queue up as early as 5:00am on Monday. The school had on its notice board a list of the over 700 first year students who have been posted there by the Computerized School Selection and Placement System.

Out of the number, 300 of them have been given boarding status, whilst the 400 were given Day status.

The Headmaster of the school, Rev. Father George Aduah Ansah, told Citi News that the school authorities have had to extend the official admission hours to 6:00pm daily “to ensure that we offer admission to all our students who have been posted here”.

–

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana