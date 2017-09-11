V/R: Residents cry over abandoned Eastern corridor roads

There are increasing concerns over the deplorable nature of the Volta Region’s sections of the Eastern corridor road after contractors redrew their working equipment over delays in payments.

The development of the Ghana’s Eastern frontiers was one of the priority projects of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to open up the area which is a food hub.

The improved transportation apart from ensuring easy flow or goods and services will provide easy access to the northern part of the country.

However years of delays have renewed doubts over government’s commitments to the completion of the Volta regions portions of the road.

The region has two access routes that converge finally towards the eastern corridor.

The Asikuma- Hohoe and Ho- Hohoe are the main entries. While the Ho to Fume road is in a good condition, a journey from Asikuma to Peki through Have and Hohoe are also in deplorable state.

Seven of the slots were awarded to five contractors most of whom later abandoned the project after government failed to meet its payment obligations.

The Asikuma to Have (45km) and Have-Hohoe were awarded to G.S International Developers; Hohoe-Jasikan (27 km) was awarded to Messrs Rollider, Messrs Kanazoe Limited had Dodo-Pepesu to Nkwanta (45km) , Nkwanta-Sibi (45km) to Messrs China Jiangxi Limited and Sibi-Oti Damanko (12km) to First Sky Limited.

Citi News tour of the roads revealed that a part of the Kanazoe stretch of the road, all the other awarded parts are in a deplorable state and contractors were not on site.

Residents told Citi News, Contractors left the site when the new government took office and have since not returned.

They lamented, that aside carnage on the road through motor accidents, the accompanying clouds of dust that emanates from moving vehicles on the road threatens their wellbeing.

They noted that the bad roads were negatively affecting their businesses in the area.

“Our roads are very bad; especially when you are going to Hohoe. Hohoe is where most of us in this area go to buy our wares but drivers are refusing to use the road. Those that agree charge exorbitant fares and divert to Leklebi-Agbesia. It’s very bad” a resident lamented.

They are therefore calling on government to ensure contractors resume work and works completed immediately.

–

By: King Norbert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana