KNUST students invent sanitation improvement app

Two students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have challenged Government and other policy makers to use science and technology to address Ghana’s sanitation problems.

The two; Miss Agyirakwa Monney Bernice and Doreenda Nikoi Kotei-Sika, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science students at the Kwame Nkrumah Science and Technology (KNUST) respectively have developed an app which has been electronically fitted into waste bins to direct the public on proper waste disposal.

They emerged winners at the 2017 edition of the MTN Girl Code Project in Kumasi.

The project which is a partnership between Women in Technology Africa and the MTN-Ghana Foundation is a five-day boot camp which equips young women with basic coding techniques and business validation processes to enable them develop solutions to problems in their communities.

Some of these apps and business ideas focused on breast care, kayayei, food and sanitation.

The winners have pledged to broaden their innovation which will go a long way to solve the sanitation problems in the country.

According to them, they will partner sanitation agencies to produce such waste bins for the primary and Junior High Schools (JHSs) across the country as a way of inculcating good sanitary practices and hygiene into pupils.

They also called on Government to support such ideas in its bid to keep the country clean.

A facilitator and Ghana Chapter Lead for Women in Tech-Africa, Selasi Dzikunu expressed delight at the partnership between her outfit and MTN-Ghana.

She said this had afforded the ladies the opportunity to develop modern applications to address needs on the market.

Data and Channel Manager for MTN-Ghana in charge of the Northern Business District, Steven Asare urged Ghanaian women to take particular interest in the study of science and technology.

According to him, there is a lot to accomplish if ladies attend their hearts to pursuing courses in the area of science and technology.

–

By: HafizTijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana