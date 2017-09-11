Gov’t will remain neutral in managing Dagbon dispute – Minister

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzemasi has reiterated government’s neutrality in handling the age-long Dagbon chieftaincy feud between Abudus and Andanis.

According to him, government’s renewed commitment to help stakeholders mediating the Dagbon chieftaincy find a lasting solution to the problem is not for political gains.

He was speaking in Tamale at the official launch of a project codenamed, “Dagbon Peace and Progress Now.”

The project forms part of government’s agenda to permanently resolve the Dagbon chiefdom dispute.

It is also intended to unite Dagombas towards building a prospective and industrious Dagbon Kingdom.

He said government will make available the needed resources to achieve that goal.

Kofi Dzemasi admonished the youth of Dagbon to get involved in the renewed efforts geared towards restoring the Dagbon Kingdom’s dignity.

The Northern Regional Coordinating Council in collaboration with Dagbon Malimizungo (DAMAZ) Network initiated the project.

Background

An Inter-Ministerial Committee set up by the government to assist the three eminent Kings mediating the Dagbon chieftaincy problem recently succeeded in convincing representatives of the Abudu and Andani Royals to resume the peace talks at Manhyia Palace.

Both sides of the chieftaincy divide along the line boycotted the sittings following misunderstanding on implementation of the final phase of the Roadmap to peace restoration in Dagbon.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee comprises the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the National Security Ministry.

As the lead advocate, the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed is networking with stakeholders mediating the Dagbon chieftaincy impasse to succeed in solving the problem.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the then Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party pledged his commitment to permanently resolve the Dagbon chieftaincy stalemate.

He recently at the Flagstaff House reassured the chiefs and people of Dagbon of his neutrality in trying to overturn the situation.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana