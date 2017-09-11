GEPA Deputy CEO engages N/R youth on exportable products

A Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Akilu Sayibu, is on a vigorous public sensitization on the one district, one exportable product project in the Northern Region where Shea nut is a major export commodity.

He has been interacting with various youth groups, market women and smallholder farmer groups explaining the project’s benefits.

He ceased the opportunity at the official launch of the “Dagbon Peace and Progress Now” project and announced the project.

Akilu Shaibu in a Citi News interview encouraged the teeming unemployed youth in the three regions of the north to take advantage of the project to improve their well-being.

“The vision of GEPA in relation to the one district-one exportable product initiative is to not only aimed at increasing export earnings from non traditional exports, but also creating jobs for the youth as well as increasing the earnings of various producers which can lead to accelerated development of the various districts.”

He mentioned cashew, yam, mangoes, groundnuts, Shea butter, handicrafts and local garments as some targeted exportable products that are available in the Northern Region.

By: Abdul Karim Knaatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana