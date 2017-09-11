Free SHS is true; well done Nana Addo – Mzbel

Musician and apologist of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Berlinda Nana Ekua Amoah, aka Mzbel has lauded President Akufo Addo for fulfilling his Free Senior High School campaign promise.

The artiste who had riled the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its policies prior to the 2016 elections, took to her Facebook page to share her experience of the new policy which takes effect today [Monday] in public senior high schools across the country.

“Free Education here we come!!! It’s actually true oo!!! Hahaha. Nana well done oo. Unto the next level. One Corner Dancer. Insha Allah,” she wrote.

Starting today [Monday], 11th September, 2017, the government will fund the cost of public Senior High Schools for all those who qualify for entry from the 2017/2018 academic year onward.

The policy is beginning with those who entered school this academic year, which means continuing students are not covered.

Earlier this year, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo said that “…there will be no admission fees, no library fees, no science centre fees, no computer lab fees, no examination fees, no utility fees; there will be free textbooks, free boarding and free meals, and day students will get a meal at school for free.”

He further stated that, the “free SHS will also cover agricultural, vocational and technical institutions at the high school level. I also want to state clearly again that we have a well-thought out plan that involves the building of new public Senior High Schools and cluster public Senior High Schools”.

Mzbel’s post on Facebook shows her and a boy (possibly her son) holding a paper (supposedly prospectus) in an environment that looks like the administration block of Achimota School.

However, it is unclear whether her post is real or sarcastic.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana