Free SHS beneficiaries begin enrollment process today

The first batch of Junior High School graduates to benefit from the government’s Free SHS program will report to their various schools today [Monday] to begin the processes for their enrollment.

This is despite the fact that some prospective students are yet to confirm the schools they have been placed in.

Citi News’ checks at some Senior High Schools in the country indicate that although they were preparing to receive the first year’s today, not all of them had displayed the list of admitted students on their notice boards for easy access by prospective students and their parents.

The Free SHS program is a long-held campaign promise by the New Patriotic Party that seeks to increase enrollment in schools by removing the burden of all major mandatory fees from parents and making it a responsibility of the government.

Although the program will be formally launched on Tuesday, September 12, by President Akufo-Addo, Senior High Schools will officially reopen to commence the 2017/2018 academic year today.

A Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has assured Ghanaians that the much touted “Free SHS” program will succeed.

“Many people are casting doubts about the new scholarship program but come what may, the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will surely succeed.”

“One of the best things that could ever happen to many Ghanaians especially parents is the fact that they will no longer be burdened with huge school fees to pay for their wards to access senior high school education,” he said in at a meeting of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) as well as the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication members and some selected journalists from the three regions of the north in Tamale.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana