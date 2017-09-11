200 police officers posted to Upper West

File photo

Following concerns raised by residents in the Upper West Region over the transfer of police personnel without replacement, some 200 newly trained recruits have been deployed to the region.

In August 2017, the Deputy Regional Minister, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku while bemoaning the transfer of over 500 personnel from the region called on the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery and the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu to boost the presence of the police in the Region.

Speaking to Citi News on the development, the Director General of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, ACP David Eklu said the shortage of Police officers in the region has been a major headace.

“As I speak 200 new police constables have been posted to the Upper West Region. The Regional Commander there has confirmed that they have arrived and most of them have been posted to the police establishments in the region. Police visibility has improved,” he added.

Over 500 U/W police officers transfered

About 538 police officers have been transferred from the Upper West Region within the last two years.

Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku in a media interview lamented that only 917 police officers remained in the region saying that the region had about 1,500 until the transfers.

