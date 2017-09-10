PNC forms committee to restructure party ahead of 2020 polls

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has set up a three member committee to develop an action plan for the reorganization of the party ahead of the 2020 polls.

Members of the committee include; Comrade Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, Comrade Jacob Amoako and David Apasera.

The party is also considering an early congress to elect new executives and a flagbearer for the 2020 general elections.

These were captured in a resolution from the party’s standing committee meeting held on Saturday, September 9, 2017.

The Committee in a release copied tosaid separate elections will be held for the National Officers and the flagbearer.

PNC’s flag bearer polled 22,298 votes representing 0.21% of total votes cast in previous elections. This was the worst performance permanence of the party in a presidential election.

It went into the 2016 elections led by Dr. Edward Mahama who has now been appointed by the Akufo-Addo government as an Ambassador-at-large.

Following the 2016 elections, the party’s has suffered a deepened internal wrangling which recently resulted in the suspension of its General Secretary, Atik Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed was accused of bringing the image of the party into disrepute. His accusers cited his repeated invectives on the 2016 Presidential Candidate Dr Edward Mahama at NEC meetings.

On the matter of a pick-up vehicle allegedly gifted to the party’s chairman, Mr. Bernard Mornah by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the PNC’s standing committee said it has referred the matter to the Council of Elders to “go into it and advise the house at the next meeting on the facts and appropriate action.”

The Standing Committee also resolved that, “All leaders and party members have been ADMONISHED to respect the decisions of NEC, particularly in acknowledging and refraining from acts that have the tendencies of bringing the authority of NEC into disrepute.”

“Party leadership must act always in ways that portray PNC as a disciplined party poised and ready to form a ruling government.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana