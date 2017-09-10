GET IN TOUCH
 
 
 
 
 

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 90

Sunday, September 10, 2017 8:28 am

At least 90 people have died in Thursday’s 8.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico, officials have confirmed.

A government spokesman said 71 people had been killed in the south-west state of Oaxaca alone.

Hundreds of families have reportedly been camping in the streets, afraid of the dangers of aftershocks.

The Mexican Seismological Service said 721 had been recorded since the initial tremor.

The earthquake was the strongest the country has seen in a century.

On Friday, the country’s east coast was also hit by tropical storm Katia.

Two people died in mudslides after heavy rain fall.

Source: BBC

