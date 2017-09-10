Kintampo Waterfalls to be opened to public in October

The Kintampo Waterfalls is expected to be opened to the public in October 2017. It was closed following a disaster which resulted in the death of 19 patrons on March 20, 2017.

Currently, the facility is undergoing its first phase of rehabilitation, which is expected to be completed by the end of September 2017.

This came to light during a stakeholders meeting at the waterfalls which was meant to assess and review the ongoing rehabilitation work.

Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation work at the facility, which includes the construction of an additional staircase in addition to the existing one, is progressing steadily.

Included in the new staircase is a platform which will provide patrons with a clear view of the waterfalls and enable them to take selfies.

This staircase is also being constructed in a way to make it easier for visitors to descend to the waterfalls.

Work on a new changing room is also at the lintel level.

Patrons are also expected to see the waterfall’s new look when it is finally reopened to the public because the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has contracted the Department of Parks and Gardens to beautify the environment.

New summer huts are being constructed in addition to the rehabilitation of the washrooms among other facilities.

Also under construction is a Ticketing and Gate House, which will be the first port of call to all visitors.

The facility is expected to have a beautiful entrance and a spacious car park befitting the international stature of the Kintampo Waterfalls.

Work on the staircase and the changing room just near the waterfall is being undertaken by the 48 Engineering Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Stakeholders meeting

Representatives of the (GTA), led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Akwasi Agyeman; the Kintampo Municipal Assembly, traditional authorities, security agencies, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Department of Parks and Gardens and SADA, among other contractors undertaking the rehabilitation work, were at the facility last Monday to assess the progress of work.

Briefing the stakeholders, Mr Agyeman said the facility was initially expected to be reopened to the public in September but variations in the contract required that contractors should be given an additional time.

He explained that the rehabilitation work had been segmented into three, by the end of which the facility would meet the required standards.

Mr Agyeman said the first phase, involving the construction of a new staircase, reception and beautification, would be completed by the end of September, after which a date would be scheduled by the GTA for the facility to be reopened to the public.

He said the second phase would bring in new investors for the construction of shops and hotels to open up the place.

The Chief of Kyeremankoma, on whose land the facility is located, Nana Effah Guakro, commended the GTA and the contractors for the excellent work done so far.

“I am positive that by the end of October, the Kintampo Waterfalls will bounce back”, he said, and promised that the traditional authority would collaborate with the GTA and the Kintampo Municipal Assembly towards the proper management of the waterfall.

The Project Officer, Captain Simon Adonawra of the 48 Engineering Regiment, gave an assurance that the first phase of the rehabilitation work would be completed on schedule to enable the facility to be reopened to the public.

Source: Graphic Online