‘Come and learn logical reasoning at NDC school’ – Asiedu Nketia to NPP

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has admonished the governing party to enroll its members in the NDC’s school known as the Institute of Social Democracy to study critical thinking and logical reasoning.

“If they [NPP] have problem with logic, let them come and register with NDC party school, we will train them on logical thinking and logical reasoning,” he said.

Asiedu Nketia made the call on Saturday when he addressed supporters of the NDC at Tamale in the Northern Region during the party’s unity walk session.

Mr. Nketia premised his call on a recent governance comment made by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Mr. Kufuor at the recently held NPP conference in August chided critics who were demanding more from the New Patriotic Party government saying “President Akufo-Addo’s government is not cassava to mature in six months.”

But in his response, Asiedu Nketia said “he [John Kufuor] should go and ask his own Vice President who decided to proclaim the result of their government in less than 100 days.”

“[By claiming] 110 achievements in less than 100 days, you are proclaiming your successes and when we are pointing out your failure to you, you are now telling us that governance is not like planting cassava,” the NDC general secretary stated.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

