Chamber of Mines intensifies promotion of Ghana’s mining sector

The Chamber of Mines will soon meet Government’s Economic Management team to discuss how to leverage the country’s mining sector for a broad-based economic development.

The Chamber said it has intensified its engagement with key stakeholders to get the nation to channel its mineral resources towards sustainable development.

The Chamber of Mines is advocating for Ghana to adopt policies that will optimize the opportunities in the mining industry for sustained development.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Sulemanu Koney who was speaking at a workshop for journalists in Kumasi called for a change of mindset about the mining industry.

“I don’t think that as a people we have leverage the mining industry optimally. There are opportunities for us to do this and the chamber is on course. The Chamber is waging a crusading engaging whoever will listen to us, we are engaging with the respective Ministers, we are planning to meet with the Economic management team of the country and hopefully we should have a very good conversation as to how to leverage out mining industry for a broader and sustained economic development”.

He indicated that Ghana must learn from South Africa and leverage its mineral resources for sustained development.

Mr Koney has also called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) as well as security agencies to help the regulatory agencies to sanitize mining activities in their respective areas.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana