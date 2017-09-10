Aayalolo Bus Service trains 60 women drivers

Scania Ghana in collaboration with Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE) are set to train sixty female bus drivers as a means of employment creation.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of GAPTE, Sampson Gyamenah, women must embrace new opportunities hence the project to train female drivers.

Addressing the bus driver trainees, Mr. Gyamenah urged the women to be serious with the opportunity given them.

“I am happy to note that many women have braved the storm and accepted the challenge by breaking many barriers in what was considered male dominated careers.”

“Having recognised that women to setup to up the table and accept new opportunities especially for the younger ones, Scania Ghana in collaboration with GAPTE, the Managers of the Aayalolo Bus Service has introduced this initiative to recruit and train female drivers for the Aayalolo fleet. The project aims at empowering women to become professional drivers to enable them become self-reliant and live lives of dignity. The Project is to empower these women with Economic and Social capital to become professional and Commercial Big Bus Drivers”.

For his part, Managing Director of Scania Ghana, Fredrick Morsing urged the ladies to corporate with the trainers and embrace the opportunity given them.

–

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana