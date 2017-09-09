PL Roundup: Wins for Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs as Toffees crumble

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth

Arsenal needed to bounce back from two consecutive league defeats and gave the Emirates faithful plenty to cheer about in the first half against the Cherries. A woeful defensive performance from Eddie Howe’s troops saw Danny Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette give the Gunners the easiest of 2-0 leads at the break.

Welbeck got his second of the game five minutes into the second half to confirm the win for the north London outfit and heap further pressure on Howe, with his side without a single point on the board and only one goal to their name in the new campaign.

Brighton 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

Pascal Gross scored Brighton’s first ever goal in the Premier League – and their first top flight goal in 34 years – to give the hosts a lead that West Brom may have felt undeserved. No one at the Amex could have argued against the final result, though, with Gross later adding a second and Tomer Hemed a third.

A late goal from James Morrison would have injected a few nerves into the home crowd, but while the Baggies did create more chances, there were few signs of a genuine comeback from the visitors.

Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

It looked as though Tottenham would find three points difficult to seal at Goodison Park after an even beginning to the game, before Harry Kane miss-hit a cross to catch Jordan Pickford off-guard and open the scoring. Christian Eriksen doubled their lead close to half-time to confirm what would be a difficult afternoon for the Toffees.

And just seconds after the restart Kane latched onto a cross into the box from Ben Davies to secure a 3-0 victory and no doubt leave Ronald Koeman worried over the poor run of form his Everton side have hit.

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Alvaro Morata is proving more than capable of filling Diego Costa’s boots. Leicester’s defenders marked the Spaniard well for much of the first half, but the striker finally got the better of Wes Morgan late on in the opening 45 minutes, heading in from close range to give Chelsea the lead.

N’Golo Kante was the unlikely goal scorer in the opening few minutes of the second period, and while a Jamie Vardy penalty suggested a comeback could be on for Leicester, the Blues were well worth the three points.

Southampton 0-2 Watford

Southampton have been short on confidence in front of goal and predictably struggled against a Watford team whose defence has proved tough to break down this season.

Watford were patient in opening the scoring, with Abdoulaye Doucoure’s 20-yard strike in the 38th minute the difference at the break.

The Saints failed to lift their game and only seconds after his introduction to the field, a 25-yard drive from Daryl Janmaat nestled in the bottom-left corner 66 minutes in and was all that was needed to seal the win.

Mauricio Pellegrino’s men left the field at the final whistle to a chorus of boos and there will be plenty fearful of how their season could progress if their form doesn’t soon improve.

Source: TalkSport