Free SHS program is real – Deputy Education Minister

A Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has assured beneficiaries of the much touted “Free SHS” program that it is genuine.

He debunked assertions by the program’s detractors that its implementation is unattainable and implored the populace to grab the opportunity.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum was addressing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) as well as the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication members and some selected journalists from the three regions of the north in Tamale.

“Many people are casting doubts about the new scholarship program but come what may, the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will surely succeed.”

“One of the best things that could ever happen to many Ghanaians especially parents is the fact that they will no longer be burdened with huge school fees to pay for their wards to access senior high school education.”

According to him, thousands of Junior High School graduates could not continue their education because of poverty.

This, he explained informed government’s decision to make second cycle education accessible and affordable with the introduction of the “Free SHS” program.

“Thousands of students who complete Junior High School each year fail to show up at the SHSs they have been placed. The phenomenon is largely attributable to their inability to pay their school fees.

Deputy Northern Regional Minister, Solomon Boar admonished the participants to propagate information on government’s pro-poor programmes ready for implementation.

“I urge you the MMDCEs to form a close collaboration with our party’s communication officers to get the right messages about government policies disseminated to the masses.”

The Bunkprugu Member of Parliament suggested that the MMDCEs should hold weekly meetings with party communicators to avoid communication gaps in the mass media.

“The MMDCEs should make it a point to try and meet the communication officers at least once a week in order to keep the flow of information among the rank and file of the party.”

He also pleaded with party communicators across board to exercise maximum restraint dealing with the MMDCEs.

“I urge you the communication officers to exercise restraint in your dealings with the MMDCEs to boost our party’s unity and strength.”

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana