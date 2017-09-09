Desmond Tutu chides Suu Kyi over silence on Burma ‘ethnic cleansing’

Desmond Tutu

South Africa Anti-Apartheid campaigner and social rights activist, Desmond Tutu has condemned Burma’s Aung San Suu Kyi for her silence on the painful and dreaded ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Rohingya Muslims in her country.

The 85-year-old South African archbishop, who has formally retired from active work said he was forced to write publicly on the matter due to Madam Suu Kyi’s posture.

In an open letter on Thursday to Suu Kyi, Desmond Tutu said, ‘Your emergence into public life allayed our concerns about violence being perpetrated against members of the Rohingya but what some have called “ethnic cleansing” and others “a slow genocide” has persisted – and recently accelerated …”

“We pray for you to speak out for justice, human rights and the unity of your people. We pray for you to intervene in the escalating crisis and guide your people back towards the path of righteousness,” Desmond Tutu said.

“We know that you know that human beings may look and workshop differently – and some may have greater firepower than others – but none are superior and non-inferior; that when you scratch the surface we are all the same… My dear sister: if the political price of your ascension to the highest office in Myanmar is your silence, the price is surely too steep. A country that is not at peace with itself, fails to acknowledge and protect the dignity and worth of all its people, is not a free country,” he added

There are about 1 million Rohingya Muslims in Burma and they have for several years complained of being victims of persecution from the state.

But Madam Suu Kyi largely remained silent on the matter despite being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1991 for her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights.

Many global icons have condemned Madam Suu Kyi for the stance in the matter including, Malala Yousafzai, the youngest ever peace prize winner.

The UN refugee agency announced an estimated 270,000 Rohingya have sought refuge in Bangladesh over the past two weeks due to attacks from the military.

An online petition for the revocation of Aung San Suu Kyi’s Nobel Peace Prize has been launched on Change.org and have so far gathered about 400,000 signatures.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana