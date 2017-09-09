Carlos Ahenkorah snubs TMA; but gets suspension lifted

Carlos Ahenkorah

Despite indicating that it was going to review its decision to suspend the Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah because he had not been given fair hearing previously, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has suddenly reversed the ban, although the MP snubbed their invitation.

According to the Assembly, it was going to give an opportunity to Mr. Ahenkorah to explain the alleged actions that led to his initial 6-month suspension, since the decision was taken without his presence.

The MP was expected to appear before the Assembly to apologize before the suspension could be lifted, but he blatantly ignored the Assembly, and yet his suspension was lifted.

Citi News sources say the MCE was pushed by unseen hands to take the decision or lose his job.

The reversal of his suspension came after an appeal against the ban by the Municipal Chief Executive to the Assembly members on behalf of the MP.

The decision to suspend Mr. Ahenkorah was taken by the Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly chaired by the presiding member of the Assembly, Richard Fiadomor earlier this week.

The committee’s decision to punish Mr. Ahenkorah occurred after he was alleged to have attacked the TMA Works Engineer who was supervising the demolition of unauthorized structures erected on the edges of a road in the area.

The unauthorized structures, according to the Engineer, Maxwell Adu Boateng, were obstructing movement and traffic along the stretch hence the exercise.

Carlos Ahenkorah, who got wind of the exercise rushed to the site, allegedly attacked the TMA task-force and prevented them from demolishing the properties at the Cocoa village.

According to Mr. Fiadomor, the PRCC found the conduct of Mr. Ahenkorah unfortunate hence the suspension.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana