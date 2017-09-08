N/R House of Chiefs happy with dispute resolution efforts

The Northern Regional House of Chiefs has commended the government for the sustained efforts made so far to permanently resolve the age-long Dagbon chieftaincy impasse between Abudus and Andanis.

Government in its forward march to solve the problem has constituted an inter-ministerial committee led by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed to handle the issue.

The inter ministerial task force task is to corroborate the three eminent Kings led by the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II mediation committee’s Roadmap to peace in Dagbon agenda.

The Northern Regional House of Chiefs under the watch of Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I is happy about government’s unshaken move to permanently resolve the issue.

The house has assured the government of its fullest support in that regard to restore Dagbon’s dignity.

Citi News is reliably informed that two of the eminent Kings mediating the Dagbon chieftaincy feud, the Yagbonwura of Gonja land and the Nayiri of Mamprugu land will today (Friday) meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo at the Flag Staff House in Accra.

They are to thank the President for taking steps to assist the Otumfuo Mediation Committee solve the Dagbon problem and to discuss other matters concerning the split of Northern Region into three.

Considering the vast nature of the Northern Region, government has endorsed the Gonja land traditional council’s proposal for creation of the Gonja land region in addition to that of the Eastern Corridor.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed is leaving no stone unturned to rebrand the region to attract investors.

He is galvanizing particularly the youth for constructive purposes to reposition the region as the hub of the Sahel.

Karim: By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana