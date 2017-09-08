NDC school not for brainwashing – Mahama to critics

Former President John Dramani Mahama has discounted suggestions that the school set up by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is aimed at brainwashing its students.

According to him, the school; National Institute of Social Democracy, will serve as a source of knowledge not only to party cadres, but for people who share the same ideology “to gain ideas of leadership, nationalism and patriotism.”

John Mahama made the comment when he spoke at the institute’s maiden lecture on Friday.

“Contrary to widespread perception, institutes like this are not institutes for indoctrinating people. The perception in the First Republic was that the ideological institutes were set up to brainwash and to become ideologically robust of the governing party. But this is not the case.”

“If you look at the curriculum of the ideological institute, it contains programmes of leadership, how to lead in a community, it contains programmes of party activism, it also contain programmes of community self-help, it contains programmes of nationalism, patriotism – how to be patriotic to your country,” he added.

National Institute of Social Democracy

The NDC launched the institute about a month ago with the aim of inculcating the party’s principles, ideologies, and values to members.

Speaking at the launch, the General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said the school will be helpful to the future of the party.

“In April 2017, the party’s school working committee, based on its previous report, proposed the formation of the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy as an institution of higher learning and research, to train many party comrades and other interested stakeholders in the fundamental principles and philosophy of the party.”

John Mahama further commended the leadership of the NDC for establishing the institute which he said has been on the drawing board for some time now.

“The thinking was that, it will be set up after we entered multi-party democracy, but for 25 years our party has continued without setting up its ideological and party training school, and so I want to congratulate all those who have been behind the setting up of this institute,” he added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

