Huge attendance at Miss Ghana 2017 Accra audition

Panel judges, Miss Ghana 2006, Lamisi Mbilla, Miss Ghana contestant and famed film producer/actress, Kafui Danku and Miss Ghana 2004 and CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana Ltd, Inna Patty, may have suffered cramps as they sat for long hours, interviewing the large number of aspiring contestants who thronged the Holiday Inn Hotel over the weekend, for a possible chance of making it to the finale of Miss Ghana 2017.

The popular hotel was awash with a bevy of pretty ladies who had come from various places in and around the capital to vie for a place in the finals slated for October 7, 2017,

Accra was the final audition point for the 10-region tour which saw Exclusive Events Gh. Ltd, visit the other nine (9) regional capitals and select very poised ladies to the final.

At the end of a long session, Judges – Lamisi, Kafui and Inna, had to settle on fifteen (15) beautiful ladies with a purpose, for the last leg of selection in making the final 20.

The ladies selected thus far in all the 10 regions across the country will join the others that would be chosen via the social media campaign, #myMissGhana Campaign, which officially closes on September 4.

Miss Ghana 2017/MissGhana60YearsOn is powered by Exclusive Event Gh. Ltd in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee.

Source: Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo