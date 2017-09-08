Depleting fish stock: FAO to provide solutions with survey

The Technical Adviser at the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) in Ghana, Kwasi Koranteng has urged the government to adopt measures that would ensure food security in the fisheries sector.

This follows an admission by the Fisheries Minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye that the country imports 60 percent of fish consumed in the country.

Ghana, which consumes over 950,000 metric tons of fish annually, imported $135 million worth of fish in 2016 because of the steady depletion of Ghana’s fish stock.

The Fisheries Alliance has also noted that fish consumption in Ghana per capita is about double the world average. Ghanaians consume between 25 and 27 kg per capita whilst the world average is around 11 to 13 kg per capita.

Speaking to Citi News, Kwasi Koranteng said a survey that is being conducted by the FAO along the country’s shoreline may come up with some findings to help the Fisheries Ministry resolve the fish deficit.

“A survey of this nature helps us to know the status of the ratio and then that will enable the [Fisheries] ministry to work out how much of this resource can be taken so that we don’t jeopardise the ability of the stock to regenerate itself,” he explained.

Mr. Koranteng suggested further that the deficit identified after the survey could be met through fish imports.

“So if you want to be secure from the fish aspect of it then you need to be able to bridge this gap between supply and what you need. The results of this survey would enable the government to be able to plan better to see what is available and to plan better for the country to meet its fisheries requirements.”

By: Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana