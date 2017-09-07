PURC workers stranded after unannounced lockout

About 50 workers of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission are stranded outside their office following an unannounced lockout.

The move, the workers believe, was informed by a protest on Wednesday to resist the reinstatement of the former Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, Nana Yaa Jantuah, who resigned in May, 2017.

The posters on the door are in protest of the suspected rejection of Nana Yaa Jantuah’s resignation and indicated the intent to vehemently resist moves in this regard.

“…We are also amazed at the lock but the posters you see on the door are things that we identify with, that we feel addresses our issues and we are very grateful to whoever did this on our behalf,” Israel Amenfia, the first vice chairman of the local union of PURC.

“We had intel that the board met and they are about meeting again just to reject her resignation. The people who work under her, the people she is supposed to work with… are not happy, including some members of management.”

The workers, while waiting for a response from management are also calling on the government to reconstitute the board of the PURC.

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana