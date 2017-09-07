My marriage to Abrokwah was a mistake – Afia Schwarzenegger [Audio]

Comedienne Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, known in showbiz as Afia Schwarzenegger has said she made a mistake in getting married to Lawrence Abrokwah.

Afia, who is alleged to have been caught in bed with another man, is heard saying in an audio chanced on by Citi Showbiz that it was a mistake that she chose Lawrence for a husband.

In the audio, Afia is heard saying she is no more interested in the marriage.

“I have quit the marriage. A man does not marry while living in his wife’s house. He should go find job to do. Anybody who comes here to talk about my marriage again, I’ll curse him with Antoa Nyama,” she said.

She added that “I don’t have time for this marriage because my husband is a very wicked man. For the past eight months, I have been feeding you. Find a job to do. I can’t be feeding you. You are too grown for me to be feeding you,” Afia added.

Afia also said in the audio that the man stole from her and even slept with their house help.

“His own friend told me not to marry him but he said he was a good guy. It was a mistake. You are a mistake,” she said in the audio.

It is believed that Afia’s marriage to Lawrence fell on the rocks about three months ago.

However, a new audio purported to be a recording of when Lawrence caught Afia in bed with another man, has Afia begging Lawrence to forgive him. It is quite unclear why Afia, after ‘divorcing’ Lawrence for all her allegations, would apologise to him for cheating on him.

In the meantime, the comedienne has posted on social media that she is single and ready to date (not a broke man).

“I am single…ready to date your father! Nice breast, nice a**, not for broke men….Massa get a job and take your eyes off my money,” she said.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abrokwah got married in 2016 in South Africa.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana