MTN commissions e-library at Koforidua Technical University

Ghana’s leading telecommunications network, MTN, has commissioned a 90-seater electronic library facility for staff members and students of the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region.

The GHc 560,000 e-library was initiated with IGF funding covering finishing and furnishing, servers and accessories, and e-journal subscription among others.

It is equipped with 90 ultra modern computers, and is expected to provide access to electronic sources of information including journals and electronic books from reputable database and publishers.

Speaking at a short handing over ceremony at the school, the senior manager, sustainability and social impact of the MTN Foundation, Mrs. Georgina Fiagbenu, assured the university of MTN’s continuous support to education in the country.

“We are always enthused to support education and other social activities in the country, and the completion of this electronic library is an example of our continuous support to helping improve education in this country. We are very sure the library will be put to good use to benefit those from far and near to also have access to it.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Smile Dzisi, who was delighted with the kind gesture from the MTN Foundation, said the Koforidua Technical University has now decided to focus on soft and employable skills in addition to innovation and entrepreneurial attitude as the trademark of its graduates.

“…this explains why we strive hard to upgrade our facilities such as workshops, laboratories and lecture halls to internationally acceptable standards. The importance of a library in the life of a university cannot be over emphasized, and for this electronic library we are very grateful to MTN because with this support MTN continues to demonstrate commitment to corporate social responsibility and making a positive sustainable impact on the communities in which they operate.”

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.coom/Ghana