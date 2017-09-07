Juliet Asante ‘jabs’ Yvonne Nelson over petition to gov’t

Juliet Asante, one of Ghana’s celebrated film makers, has said that the answer to the woes of the movie industry is not about collating signatures.

Her statement was in response to the recent campaign by Yvonne Nelson for stakeholders in the film industry to sign a petition to be presented to the government over the ills that are gradually eating the sector up.

In an interview with KMJ on Hitz FM’s ‘Daybreak Hitz’, Juliet Asante commended Yvonne for the good step but added that the collation of signatures is for mere showmanship.

“I don’t believe in signatures. It is for showmanship and I understand because this is show business but we must attack the real issues. Signing signatures is not the solution to our problems,” she said.

Juliet also intimated that money is not the only thing needed to make the film industry thrive. According to her, there must also be the right policies to help propel the vehicle of production in the Ghanaian film industry.

Juliet Asante is the Founding President of the Black Star Film Festival whose second edition was recently held in Accra, Ghana.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana