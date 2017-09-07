How MMDAs mismanaged Common Fund cash [Infographic]

The 2016 Management and Utilization of District Assemblies’ Common Fund, and other Statutory Funds reports released by the Auditor General, has revealed that among the 216 Assemblies across the ten regions of Ghana, assemblies in the Greater Region mismanaged the least of funds that were allotted them.

Out of a total of GHc 33,392,496.94 released to the assemblies in the Greater Accra Region in 2016, GHc 1,589,612.14, representing 4.76% was not properly accounted for according to the report.

iWatch Africa’s assessment of the Auditor General’s report also revealed that, out of a total GHc 352,286,432.22 allotted to all 216 Assemblies, GHc 70,173,645.97, representing 19.92% was not properly accounted for.

Assemblies in the Volta Region mismanaged most of the funds that were allotted them.

Out of a total of GHc 39,846,537.39 released to the twelve Assemblies in the Volta Region in 2016, GHc 13,428,234.45, representing 33%, was not properly accounted for.

This finding is alarming, especially as the current administration expects 85% of local government budget for 2017 to be funded by donors.

Below is an infographic report:

–

Source: iWatch Africa