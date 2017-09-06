Togo: Opposition begins fresh protests against Gnassingbe presidency

Togolese opposition parties have begun a fresh wave of protests against the regime of President Faure Gnassingbe.

The protests are taking place in centers such as Be’ and Agoe, close to the country’s capital, Lome.

The latest round of protests follow a recent demonstration which claimed the lives of seven citizens in Sokode, a city north of the capital Lome.

The protesters are demanding a return to the 1992 Constitution of Togo which puts term limits on the presidency.

A local journalist with Radio Pyramid in Lome, told Citi News that the leaders of the demonstration have said they will not relent in their efforts to ensure that the country returns to constitutional rule.

Faure Gnassingbe has been President of Togo for 12 years.

Prior to his election as president, he was appointed by his father, President Gnassingbé Eyadéma, as Minister of Equipment, Mines, Posts, and Telecommunications, serving from 2003 to 2005.

Following Eyadéma’s death in 2005, Gnassingbé was installed as President with support from the army. Doubts regarding the constitutional legitimacy of the succession led to heavy regional pressure being placed on Gnassingbé, and he subsequently resigned on 25 February.

He then won a controversial presidential election on 24 April 2005, and was sworn in as President. Gnassingbé was re-elected for a second term in 2010.

In the April 2015 presidential election, Gnassingbé won a third term, defeating his main challenger, Jean-Pierre Fabre, by a margin of about 59% to 35%, according to official results.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana