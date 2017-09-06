TMA suspends Carlos Ahenkorah over demolition exercise

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has suspended Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah for six months.

The decision was taken by the Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly chaired by the presiding member of the Assembly, Richard Fiadomor.

Carlos Ahenkorah lost his cool last week when he attacked the Tema Metropolitan Assembly Works Engineer who was supervising the demolition of unauthorized structures erected on the edges of a road in the area.

The unauthorized structures, according to the Engineer, Maxwell Adu Boateng, were obstructing movement and traffic along the stretch hence the exercise.

Carlos Ahenkorah, who got wind of the exercise rushed to the site, allegedly attacked the TMA task-force and prevented them from demolishing the properties at the Cocoa village.

According to Mr. Fiadomor, the PRCC found the conduct of Mr. Ahenkorah unfortunate hence the suspension.

The MP, who was invited to defend his actions failed to turn up at the General Assembly meeting which is presently underway.

Two other Assembly members who also rained insults on the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of TMA during a similar exercise in the Tema East constituency, have also been slapped with a total of 5 months suspension.

One was slapped with two months and the other, three months.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana