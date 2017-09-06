Scholarship secretariat allays Northern students’ fears

The Scholarship Secretariat has reassured students of second cycle institutions in the three regions of the north that government’s rolled out “Free SHS” program will not truncate scholarship packages meant for continuing students’ upkeep.

The Secretariat’s Registrar, Kingsley Agyemang allayed the fears of continuing students at a day’s stakeholders meeting on quality education in Tamale.

According to him, all beneficiaries of scholarship packages covering feeding grants and payments of registration fees will continue to enjoy.

“The free SHS policy will not cancel out the northern scholarships for continuing students. Continuing students will continue to enjoy the northern scholarships thus the free feeding and payment of registration exercise.”

Kingsley Agyemang said the secretariat was ready to release funds for feeding grants to avert the perennial temporary closure of second cycle institutions in the three regions of the north over unpaid accumulated arrears.

He thereby encouraged school authorities to increase their intake of freshers with the assurance that their needs will be catered for.

“Let me assure you that monies meant for this academic year will hit the school accounts before students settle for their academic work and this will be the first time in the nation’s history.”

Kingsley Agyemang emphasized saying, “Government is working hard to pay the grants on time and as a signatory to the free SHS accounts, I know the money is ready and it is just the matter of disbursing it to the various accounts.

He dispelled rumors that government will take charge of procurement of foodstuffs, school uniforms and other valuables required for implementation of the free SHS program.

Kingsley Agyemang later toured some second cycle institutions within the Tamale Metropolitan Area.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana