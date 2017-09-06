Peace Council investigates Alabar station clashes in Kumasi

The Ashanti Regional branch of the Peace Council has deployed a team to ascertain the actual cause of the tension at the Tamale bus terminal in Kumasi.

This was after the council met leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) factions who are both claiming ownership of the terminal at Alabar.

The fight over who rightfully owns the Tamale bus terminal has heightened tension on post-election takeover of facilities in the region.

The NPP and NDC supporters at the terminal are yet to come to terms on the matter.

There was bloody clash between both factions over the matter earlier this year [2017]. Police had also responded swiftly to avert a recent clash.

These developments attracted the attention of the Ashanti Regional Peace Council who described the happenings as unfortunate.

Ashanti Regional chairperson of the Peace Council, Professor Seth Opuni Asiamah, who addressed a Muslim gathering recently in Kumasi, said the council was in a close collaboration with the police in the region and the Manhyia Palace to address the matter amicably.

The council on Tuesday 5th September, 2017, met leadership of both factions to begin the resolution process.

Citi News‘ checks at the terminal revealed that calm has returned with police officers still maintaining their presence to avert any possible clash between groups.

Deputy Secretary for the NDC faction at the terminal, Alhassan Niendwo, believes peace can only return to the place if both factions are treated equally in the resolution process.

“In our suggestion, if they intend for us to work in peace, we are ready and the leaders too are ready to do so. Our opponents are acting violently, and nothing is happening to them. It is not fair.”

Secretary for the NPP faction, Mohammed Sani, maintained that the terminal must be given to his side since that was part of the agreement from both parties.

“The terminal belongs to the NPP side. We started operating at the station. We were not politicizing the station, they brought the whole issue of politicizing the station. We went and sat home for eight years without working so it is our turn now”.

The Peace Council has begun independent investigations into the matter after listening to both factions in separate meetings at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana