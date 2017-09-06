Over 36, 000 students face resit after BECE failure [Report]

36, 849 Junior High School (JHS) students who failed to achieve the required pass marks to be placed in Senior High School will have an opportunity to resit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The students failed to score Grade 9 in either English or Mathematics in the exams.

Although the date for the BECE resits have not been set yet, the Education Ministry assured the students who weren’t placed that they’ll get the opportunity to resit their papers

“Students who did resits are part of the students going to school this year. If you don’t get in you have an opportunity to resit and be part of the students placed next year” Deputy Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum said.

With the introduction of the Free SHS Policy, there’s been a surge in interest in the numbers of students who have been placed in the various Senior High Schools (SHSs) this year, and those who will miss out.

However, a few of students who weren’t placed told Citi News‘ Philip Nii Lartey that they would not resit the papers even if they got a chance to do so.

“I don’t know [if I will resit the BECE]. I want to go to a technical school so I will go and work as a mason,” one of the students said.

“I will not write the papers again, I put my all into the initial exam,” another said.

Listen to the full report from Philip Nii Lartey

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana