Dagbon peace talks renewal at a glance

Abudu chiefs meeting the Norther Regional Minister

Government’s renewed calls for implementation of the Roadmap to peace in Dagbon should not be another political rhetoric.

The latest development if materialized will be a sigh of relief to all sons and daughters of Dagbon whose dignity has been in limbo overtime.

All peace loving Dagombas are sick and tired of the age long chieftaincy dispute which gained notoriety following the demise of the late overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II on March 27, 2002.

The previous government under the watch of former President John Dramani Mahama as part of efforts to solve the Dagbon chieftaincy problem set timelines for the performance of funerals of the late two Yaa-Naas in the old Gbewaa palace in Yendi.

The then, Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna announced November 22, 2015 as the beginning of the funerals performance.

That agenda hit a snag on Monday, July 20, 2015 because the family of the late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II kicked against the move and renewed calls for justice.

Similarly, the Abudu Royals on Friday, January 29, 2016 petitioned the Asantehene ledmediation committee.

In that petition, they reaffirmed their temporary boycott of proceedings at the Manhyia palace in Kumasi.

Nonetheless, they reiterated the urgent need for renovation of the old Gbewaa palace in Yendi, ceremonial ground for the final funeral rites of the late two Dagbon overlords.

Now, representatives of both sides of the chieftaincy divide in Dagbon have agreed to resume peace talks at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

This is to enable the three eminent Kings Mediation Committee led by the Otumfour Asantehene Osei Tutu II to accomplish its unfinished agenda having to do with implementation of the final phase of the Roadmap to peace in Dagbon.

This latest move forms part of government’s commitment to bring finality to the Dagbon chieftaincy impasse as President Nana Akufo-Addo has on countless occasions promised his neutrality.

An inter-ministerial committee comprising the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the National Security Ministry is handling the issue.

The inter-ministerial committee led by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed has so far paid working visits to the palaces of the two Regents in Yendi and met with other major stakeholders mediating the Dagbon chieftaincy impasse.

The inter-Ministerial Committee is convinced that the problem will soon be a thing of the past.

Sagnarigu chief’s challenge

The Sagnarigu chief, Naa Yakubu Abdulai on May 20, 2017 charged government to resolve the Dagbon chieftaincy stalemate within the first year of President Nana Akufo Addo’s tenure of office.

The retired Diplomat raised this concern when Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him.

He unequivocally said Dagbon’s peace and unity is nonnegotiable for which reason government should permanently solve the problem.

Sagnarigu Naa Yakubu Abdulai who is passionate about Dagbon’s peace, unity and reconciliation chastised past governments for paying lip service to the Dagbon chieftaincy impasse.

He insisted that government should ignore the machinations of chieftaincy contractors in Dagbon and liaise with the traditional authorities to solve the problem.

Following the latest development, concerned Dagombas are keenly monitoring the unfolding events with the anticipation that it would not hit another snag for political reasons.

Final implementation of the last phase of the Roadmap to peace which hinges on performance of funerals of the late two Dagbon overlords, Yaa-Naa Mahamudu Abdulai IV and Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II will make Dagbon a safe haven for all.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana