Bulldog’s lawyers frustrated by delays in Fennec case

Lawyers for Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, aka Bulldog, Chief Executive Officer for Bull Haus Entertainment, have expressed frustration over the continuous delay of the state in prosecuting the case in which he has been accused of killing music producer, Fennec Okyere.

The lawyers made known their frustration following another adjournment of the case due to the unavailability of the prosecutor.

The case which commenced three years ago, has faced several adjournments due to the inability of the prosecution to furnish the court with the advice of the Attorney General’s office on how the prosecution should proceed with the case.

The delay caused the lead lawyer for Bulldog, Jerry Avenorgbor, to ask for a discharge of his client for want prosecution which was dismissed by the court during the last hearing of the case a fortnight ago.

Bulldog was put before the court for allegedly being responsible for the murder of Fennec Okyere, a music producer in May 2014 at his residence.

He was charged with conspiracy to murder and murder.

Bulldog has however been admitted to bail by the Human Rights Court, a division of the High Court.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana