Breakdown of the number of schools in Ghana [Infographic]

File photo: Kwabenya Community SHS

There is a widening gap in the availability of educational infrastructure as one moves up the academic ladder between Kindergarten and Secondary education.

While there are over 22,000 Kindergartens across the country, there are only about 800 Senior High Schools in the country.

Holding other factors constant with the assumption that all students move up the various academic stages, the current number of Senior High Schools in the country will in no way be able to admit qualified students to pursue the Senior High School education.

The infographic below captures the breakdown of the number of schools in Ghana.

The data represented in the infographic above are for the 2015/2016 academic year.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana