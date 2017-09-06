Airtel employees raise funds to support surgery of baby

Employees of Airtel Ghana, the Smartphone Network, touched by the story of a 10-month old who needed an emergency surgery to correct a defect known as Frontal Encephalocele, have over the last three weeks volunteered to raise funds to support the surgery of young Mawusi Sunu.

Guided by the maxim “be the change you want to see in the world,” employees of the multiple Bharti Change Maker award winning Telecom Company donated through an interdepartmental fundraising competition and a yard sale to raise the required amount for the surgery.

The interdepartmental fundraising competition sought to encourage employees from the various departments within the company to compete among themselves in the fundraising drive within a specified time period to support the surgery.

Making the donation to Ellen Lokko from Crowdfrica organization on behalf of employees, Rosy Fynn, Airtel Ghana’s Marketing Director said “We are extremely proud that our employees took on the challenge of supporting Mawusi by donating personally and participating in various fundraising activities to support this incredibly worthy cause. This goes a long way to show their selflessness and commitment to support causes they truly care about. We are happy to offer our employees the opportunity to be part of the solution.”

She continued “We hope this donation will go a long way to provide Mawusi with the much needed medical attention she requires. Our thoughts and prayers are with her as she goes through this life-changing surgery.”

Receiving the donation, Ellen Lokko said “We are eternally grateful to Airtel Ghana and your employees for supporting Mawusi who will have a chance to live a normal life after her surgery. God richly bless everyone who has contributed to this fundraising effort.”

Airtel Ghana has won several local and international awards for its community investment programs including being recently awarded for best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative at the Global and Africa Carrier Awards.

–

Credit: Airtel Ghana