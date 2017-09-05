Small scale miners to hit streets over mining ban

File Photo

Small scale miners in the Ashanti Region are threatening to hit the streets soon if the temporary ban placed on small scale mining activities is not lifted immediately.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources imposed the six-month ban as part of efforts to rid the mining sector of illegal miners.

Although the six months have elapsed, the Minister is yet to lift the ban.

Speaking to Citi News, the Secretary of the Association of Small Scale Miners in the Ashanti Region, Kwabena Boakye, said the demonstration is the last resort to get the ban reversed.

The ban became necessary as part of a clamp down on illegal mining activities, also known as galamsey.

“It is not just those in the Ashanti Region complaining. The others in various regions are complaining. We are starting with our own demonstration …It is not that we are impatient, but the government gave us a six-month ban, and that has elapsed so we need to know why they are not allowing us to go back to work and the plans they have for us as we speak now,” he said.

Ban on small scale mining may be extended

Mr. Amewu had earlier indicated that, the ban on small scale mining may extend beyond the stipulated six months.

He said the ban will not be lifted unless the objectives for the imposition are met within the six months.

The government imposed the six-month ban on small-scale mining as part of efforts to end illegal mining and its degrading effects on the environment.

The affected miners had expressed reservations about the ban, which is in its second month.

The government had warned the small scale miners that any attempt to breach the six-month freeze on all forms of small-scale mining will be considered a violation of the laws, and will be met with action from security forces, who will be deployed to enforce the ban.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana