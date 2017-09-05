Pharmacy Council lifts ban on registration of licensed chemical sellers

File photo

The Pharmacy Council has lifted a ban on registration of new Over-the-Counter Medicine Sellers also known as Licensed Chemical Sellers.

Although it is unclear when the ban took effect and reasons for it, the Council in a statement said the ban “is lifted forthwith.”

“The Pharmacy Council wishes to inform the general public that the temporary ban on the registration of new Over-the-Counter Medicine Sellers (previously known as Licensed Chemical Sellers) is lifted forthwith.”

The statement further said prospective applicants can apply for license from their respective regional offices.

The Pharmacy Council also cautioned the prospective applicants that “there is restriction on new applications in areas that are adequately served by existing pharmaceutical facilities.”

Chemical sellers protest against new fees

The Ghana National Licensed Chemical Sellers Association in 2017 protested against the increase in fees for the renewal of licences and other fees approved by Parliament.

The Association subsequently called for the immediate withdrawal of the increased fees lamenting that chemical sellers risk collapse if the increases were not reversed.

In 2014, Parliament increased the renewal of licence for chemical sellers from GH¢20 to GH¢60, while the cost for training programme also increased from GH¢10 to GH¢100.

There was also a charge of GH¢60 for the renewal of premises and GH¢100 for what is known as the Pharmacy Company Operating Licence.

