Parents, JHS graduates besiege NIIT to check placement

File Photo: NIIT Ghana

Some parents and Junior High School (JHS) graduates rushed to the Ring Road office of NIIT on Tuesday in Accra to complete their registration for placement in the Senior High Schools before the deadline.

The Education Ministry had stated on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with the company to offer assistance to the parents and graduates who were having issues with their registration.

One graduate who spoke toAnass Seidu stated that, despite arriving at the venue very early in the morning, he had still not been able to check his placement.

“I’m Kelvin Ashon from La. I’m here to check my [placement]. I came around 4:30am, but I was told to wait because it would start at 7:00am. I’m still waiting, I was told the system was slow and I had to wait a little longer,” he said.

One parent added that, she had been checking the site for her son’s placement for days and had decided to come to Accra after all her attempts were unsuccessful.

“I’m here with my son and we’ve been checking the site for about three days. I was told to come here and check. I hope before we leave we’ll be able to complete it,” she said.

‘We’re available to help’

The Ring Road Centre Manager of NIIT, Ashish Kumar, told journalists that the IT company was happy to help all the students and parents who were facing challenges with the placement system.

He clarified that NIIT were not working on any technical aspects of the system but were providing free internet services for all the people who came to the premises to check on their placements.

“We are an IT training organisation. What we are doing is a kind of social responsibility and it’s about helping people. We are trying to help the students out. We are not doing anything technical. There’s traffic of students and they are coming here and our staff are available to help them. We’re using our internet to give them all the information they need,” he said

He added that some issues with the site were delaying the process, but assured the public of the availability of the company’s staff to assist the people struggling.

“I think there’s a problem with the site and that’s the reason even we are not able to do anything. A lot of people came yesterday [Monday], and we made them sit in our auditorium so that they could be comfortable. The site was on initially,” Ashish Kumar said.

“It’s a free service we’re offering, it’s just help for the students and parents. We don’t want them to be running around, when they’ll face the same challenges everywhere else. At least here, they are sitting inside and are comfortable until it starts working so that we help them all.”

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana