Our equipment still in govt’s possession – Exton Cubic

Exton Cubic Company Limited has stated that the vehicles and equipment belonging to its sub-contractor, Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers and Planners (E&P), which were seized are still in government’s possession.

The vehicles were impounded in the Nyinahin township upon the orders from the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, following suspicions the mining company was operating illegally.

The Public Relations Officer of Exton Cubic, Sammy Gyamfi, onsaid government is yet to release the seized equipment to the company.

“I can say that our equipment is still in the possession of the state. We have still not received the equipment,” Mr. Gyamfi confirmed.

Lawyer for Exton Cubic Limited, Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah, had served notice of a suit against the state over what he described as the unlawful seizure of the equipment, and the withdrawal of their exploration license.

Mr. Gyamfi said though Exton Cubic had formally written to the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo informing her about the company’s intentions to sue government over the development, the latter is yet to return the equipment.

He added that Exton Cubic had also not received “any official communication from the Police and other authorities” over the seizure.

Exton Cubic had earlier revealed that the seizure of their vehicles and mining equipment was costing the company over $40,000 daily.

According to Exton Cubic, the losses started on August 20, when the vehicles were impounded in the Nyinahin township.

At a press conference a few weeks ago, the company’s Public Relations Officer, Samuel Gyamfi, reiterated the company’s assertion that the impounding and detaining of its officers was unlawful.

“The company is losing over $40,000 a day due to this unlawful act and as we have told you, we are going through the legal process with our lawyers and very soon, the authorities concerned will be written to and we will make our position clear to them.”

Mr. Gyamfi maintained that “… what they have done to us is not fair. What they have done to us is not allowed or permitted by law and we expect that the right things will be done.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

