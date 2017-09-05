Man stoned to death in Walewale for killing brother

Two brothers have died under bizarre circumstances in the Zangu-Vuga electoral area near Walewale, district capital of the West Mamprusi district in the Northern Region.

One of the deceased, 30-year-old Napari, is reported to have murdered his senior brother, Ibrahima over a parcel of land on Sunday afternoon.

Some aggrieved family members and youth in the community reportedly accosted him (Napari), tied him to a tree and stoned him to death.

The Zangu-Vuga assembly man, Peter Yidana, who confirmed the incident to Citi News said police were investigating the matter.

He noted that there had been a long standing feud between the two deceased persons over the parcel of land.

What has become known as mob justice is very common in Ghana, with culprits often escaping arrest or punishment.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana