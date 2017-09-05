Judge unhappy with delay in Delta Force case

File photo: Delta Force members in court

The judge at the Kumasi Circuit Court presiding over the case of the 13 members of the pro-New Patriotic Party vigilante group, Delta Force, Mary Nsenkyire, has expressed dissatisfaction with the prosecution’s delay in the case.

She made the comment after the prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, asked the court for adjournment, stating that they were still awaiting advice from the Attorney General on the case.

The judge subsequently adjourned the case to October 10, 2017.

Meanwhile, counsel for the accused, Frederick Kankam Boadu, said they may be forced to take other legal actions should there be further delay in the process.

Background

The 13 were arrested after they stormed the office of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator and allegedly assaulted him in the process.

They subsequently escaped from a Kumasi Circuit Court’s custody after some of their members sparked confusion when they were arraigned and charged with conspiracy to assault a public officer and causing unlawful damage.

The 13 suspects have already been fined GHc 2,400 each, and have been made to sign a bond of good behaviour for escaping lawful custody, whiles the substantive case against them still holds.

Meanwhile, the fellow group members who aided their escape from court custody had the case against them controversially dropped.

Initial reports indicated that, the Attorney General directed that the case be dropped with a Principal State Attorney, ACP Okyere Darko, saying that Gloria Akuffo had instructed the Police to stop pursuing the matter because they had insufficient evidence against the accused persons.

But the government denied that it sanctioned a decision to drop the charges.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana