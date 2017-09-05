ECG begins network extension project to Whindo in Takoradi

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Western Region has commenced a project to extend electricity supply to Whindo, a suburb of Takoradi.

Whindo, one of the fastest growing suburbs in Takoradi has seen a lot of residential developments in recent times.

However, due to the unavailability of a standard LV Network in the area, many people have resorted to illegal connections which invariably put lives and properties at risk.

The project therefore seeks to extend supply to the newly built residential facilities and also improve the existing network.

The Western Regional General Manager of ECG, Ing. Jacqueline Ofori-Atta, indicated that the project will not only ensure reliable electricity supply to the area, but also reduce the risk of electrocutions as a result of the many interconnections.

“As a company, we are committed to our responsibilities to our customers. Our pledge to provide safe, reliable and quality electricity services to support the economic development of Ghana remains unshaken” Ing. Ofori-Atta noted.

She further disclosed that the estimated cost of the project is GH¢1,271,488.87 with an installation component of GH¢157,149.31.

On his part, the Western Regional Engineer, Ing. Ebenezer Ghunney, noted that the project will see the installation of six (6no.) 200kVA, 33/0.433kV Pole Mounted Transformers.

This, he believes, will significantly improve the quality of power supply to the Whindo area upon completion of the project by the close of 2017.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana