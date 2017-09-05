Danish Queen set for two-day visit to Ghana in November

The Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II, will pay a state visit to Ghana from Thursday, November 23 to Friday, November 24.

According to a statement from the Danish Embassy, the visit follows an invitation from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the country’s Head of State.

The statement added that “the state visit will emphasize and consolidate the long-standing and well-established relationship between Ghana and Denmark, while at the same time marking the gradual transition from aid to trade.”

Ghana and Denmark have enjoyed strong commercial ties over the years, and this visit by the Queen, who will be joined by representatives of Danish companies and business organisations, is expected to strengthen those bonds.

“During many years, Denmark through the Danida Development Cooperation has played an important role in developing key sectors and institutions in Ghana.

With Ghana’s graduation to a middle-income country and the prospects of sustainable economic growth, Denmark is gradually transitioning from development cooperation to trade cooperation in line with the visions by the Government of Ghana,” the Embassy said.

The visit will also include seminars and meetings under the theme “Ghana – an Emerging Market within Reach” which will focus on food and agriculture, sustainability, and maritime, infrastructure and railways.

The Danish Queen is expected to attend the opening of the conference and pay visits to several local business and cultural institutions.

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana