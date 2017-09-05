Congo 1-5 Ghana: How the Black Stars players rated

Thomas Partey scored a hat-trick as the Black Stars kept their hopes of securing a place at the 2018 World Cup alive with a 5-1 win over Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom also chipped in with two goals as the Black Stars cruised to their first win of World Cup Qualifying.

With World Cup Qualification hanging in the balance and several key players missing, the Stars needed a big performance against the Congolese and got it.

Here’s how the players rated out of ten on Tuesday

Richard Ofori – 8

One of the star performers for the Black Stars against Congo. Richard Ofori made a number of key saves throughout the 90 minutes for the Black Stars, particularly one in the first half, with the game goalless. His control over his backline was clear and profound.

Harrison Afful -7

A steady game for the right-back. Didn’t offer too much going forward but was a strong presence at the back. Was much more involved in attack as the game wore on. The country’s best option at right back at the moment

Lumor Agbenyenu – 6

Good outing for Lumor, having replaced Jeff Schlupp at left back. Was a threat, along with Thomas Agyepong on the left after a shaky start. Grew into the game and is now a decent option for the Stars in that position.

Daniel Amartey – 7

Solid as a rock in the game for the Stars. H’s building a formidable partnership with Jonathan Mensah at center-back. Made a brilliant tackle to deny Congo captain Bifouma who would have been through on goal otherwise. A note to Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare; Amartey is strongest in the center of defence.

Jonathan Mensah – 7

Impressive game for Jonathan Mensah, who along with Amartey was solid at the back to withstand a strong start for the Congolese at the beginning of each half.

Afriyie Acquah -7

Decent game for Afriyie Acquah, who looked assured for most of the game but struggled, particularly in the early minutes of the game, to come to terms with the Congolese midfield and forward line. His steel told eventually, allowing Partey to venture forward without defensive responsibilities.

Ebenezer Ofori – 6

Struggled with the quick passing of the Congolese initially but held a good midfield line along with Acquah until he was subbed in the second half, clearly tiring.

Thomas Agyepong – 7

Agyepong received some amount of criticism on Friday when his final touches let him down after good runs. He still has a lot of work to do on his final touch but he’s certainly been working on it. Made good runs throughout the game, one of which resulted in Boakye-Yiadom’s opener.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom – 8

A very good game for Boakye-Yiadom. He was a nuisance throughout the game for the Congolese defence. He was rewarded for his great movement and positioning with two goals. He’s staked a claim for a starting spot with Asamoah Gyan injured and struggling to find his best form.

Thomas Partey – 9 (Man of the match)

As close as you can get to a ten out of ten performance from Partey. Not quite the complete box-to-box midfielder for the Black Stars but one who can hold his own against any opposition. Playing in a more advanced role, he was a constant threat throughout the game and was one of the few players willing to have a go. He ended with a hat-trick and could have got a couple more goals. Man of the match.

Christian Atsu – 8

Atsu has been one of Ghana’s key players over the last few years and showed what he was capable of with a star performance against Congo. He was involved in three out of the five goals the Black Stars scored. Directly assisting two of them. Atsu is playing consistently well for the Stars and will be crucial if Ghana stand any chance of making it to Russia.

Substitutes

Alfred Duncan for Ebenezer Ofori

Jeffery Schlupp for Lumor Agbenyenu

Edwin Gyasi for Thomas Partey

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana