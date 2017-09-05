Abudus and Andanis to resume Manhyia peace talks

Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister

Representatives of the Abudu and Andani Royals in Dagbon have agreed to resume peace talks at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi where the three eminent Kings Mediation Committee led by the Otumfour Asantehene Osei Tutu II is handling the Dagbon chieftaincy impasse.

There was a boycott of the mediation committee’s sittings following a misunderstanding over the implementation of the final phase of the Road Map to peace there.

An Inter-Ministerial Committee set up by the government to permanently solve the problem has succeeded in convincing representatives of the Abudu and Andani Royals to resume the peace talks at Manhyia Palace.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee comprises the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the National Security Ministry. Northern Regional Minister who doubles as Chairman of the Regional Security Council, Salifu Saeed is the lead advocate.

He exclusively told Citi News that plans have been far advanced to permanently resolve the age long Dagbon chieftaincy stalemate.

This in his estimation could create a peaceful environment for government’s pro-poor flagship programmes including the planting for food and jobs, one-district-one-factory, and free Senior High School to flourish in the region.

“We have been working closely with the chiefs and people, traditional leaders, custodians of the culture, key stakeholders and youth groups just to get a sense of what people are saying and what it is that collaboratively can be done to sustain and deepen the peace in Dagbon in particular.”

“We have done a lot of interactions with them and I can tell you that the Abudus headed by the Boling-Lana and also the Dagbon Regent, the Kampakuya Naa and the Kuga Naa together with other traditional rulers.”

“Myself, the Minister for Culture and Religious Affairs and the National Security Minister, we have visited them and we have been working closely and earnestly with the chiefs and people in Northern Region and also the Committee of Eminent Chiefs headed by the Otumfour.”

Salifu Saeed is convinced that the latest development would not hit a snag saying, “Over the past seven months, the Regional Security Council has engaged in very intensive discussions with the various parties and stakeholders in the Yendi Skin Affairs and also the Committee of Eminent chiefs headed by the Asantehene Otumfour Osei II. The Regional Security Council has also been in close discussion with the National Peace Council as well as the Regional Peace Council on the matter.”

“In all these engagements there is an overwhelming endorsement on the need for the Dagbon Chieftaincy problem to be resolved as quickly as possible to pave way for the speedy socio-economic progress of Dagbon State and the entire Northern Region.”

‘Dagbon Peace and Progress Now’ task force launch

Salifu Saeed disclosed the Inter-Ministerial Committee’s intention to implement series of lined-up activities including the official launch of a local Task Force to be codenamed, “Dagbon Peace and Progress Now.”

It is expected to be launched on Sunday, September 10 at the Tamale Jubilee Park which will bring together traditional rulers, youth and peace advocates to cement the renewed peace talks.

Salifu Saeed further disclosed that there would be public lectures at second cycle and tertiary institutions, peace marches, durbars and a night vigil.

“RECSEC in collaboration with the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs will also launch a program dubbed, “Dagbon Peace and Progress Now,” soon. This program will seek to generate a renewed interest and commitment to resolving all the chieftaincy problems in Dagbon to pave way for absolute peace in Dagbon.”

“The determination of RECSEC to the resolution of the matter remains unshaken and the efforts and progress made so far gives the clearest indication of success ahead.”

“RECSEC will work in collaboration with Abudus and Andanis and all stakeholders to ensure that lasting peace is achieved in Dagbon and the entire Northern Region,” he reassured.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the then Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party pledged his commitment to permanently resolve the age long Dagbon chieftaincy stalemate.

He recently at the FlagStaff House reassured the chiefs and people of Dagbon of his neutrality in handling the Dagbon chieftaincy stalemate and called for the support of Dagbon and wants the stakeholders to help him build a progressive and prosperous Dagbon State.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana