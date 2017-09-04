We will fight for Ghana in Brazzaville – Christian Atsu

Black Stars winger Christian Atsu has revealed that he and his team are very ready to give off their best in Brazzaville on Tuesday when they face Congo.

After the first encounter ended in a 1-1 draw last Friday, fans of the team have criticised the team’s performance and observers have ruled the team out of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Brazil.

The team trained on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of their departure and after the session, Atsu said to reporters that the players were not ready to down their tools in the return leg.

“We were really disappointed with the score in Kumasi and now, we are focused on the match in Congo because that is the most important thing now.

We do not care about what has happened but we are going there to fight for the nation.

We are all motivated because that is what we do for a living and the nation is supporting us. We are going there to work hard knowing the Ghanaians are behind us and so, we will fight for the nation.”

Ghana is yet to record a victory in the 2018 World Cup qualifying and one in Brazzaville could prove vital especially if Egypt and Uganda play out a draw in Alexandria on Tuesday.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana