Upset stomach rules Jordan Ayew out of Congo clash

The Black Stars will not have the services of forward Jordan Ayew in Brazzaville on Tuesday due to an upset tummy.

The news was confirmed by GFA spokesperson, Ibrahim Saane Daara, on Monday after the team’s final training session in Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Jordan Ayew played in the 1-1 draw in Kumasi last Friday but according to Saane Daara, the player told the technical team that he had suffered a bout of food poisoning and was therefore, not fit to play.

His brother, Andre Ayew, would also not be available after picking up a thigh injury in training on Sunday.

The GFA spokesperson also said that the player had informed the team of a recall by his club, West Ham, for medical officials in London to have a look at the injury.

Apart from the Ayew brothers, Asamoah Gyan and Harrison Afful will not play in the match in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana