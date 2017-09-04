No witchhunt against Exton Cubic – Frimpong Boateng

The Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, has refuted assertions the clamp down by government and its agencies on Exton Cubic Group Limited are politically motivated.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Prof. Frimpong Boateng stated that “every government wants to promote indigenous Ghanaian businesses.”

The Minister was speaking after the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, announced that Exton Cubic had not met all the legal requirements to prospect for bauxite at Nyinahini in Tano Offin Forest reserve.

A number of infractions were noted by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources with regards to Exton Cubic’s operations, and Prof. Frimpong maintained that “the laws are laws. This is not a political thing. This government works with the law and infractions are infractions.”

“Nobody can say that this is a political witch hunt. The minister mentioned a lot of infractions… so you can go through and you will know that we are not after any individuals. I will be the last person, and I am sure the President will be the last person to hunt Ghanaian business people.”

Exton Cubic’s fears

Exton Cubic however expressed worry that the challenges faced by its exploration at the Nyinahin bauxite concession may have been a result of a witch hunt against it.

The company said the recent developments concerning the legality of operations in the Nyinahin bauxite concession gave it a reason to be concerned.

Vehicles belonging to Exton Cubic’s sub-contractor, Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers and Planners (E&P), were impounded in the Nyinahin township on the orders from the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, following suspicions the mining company was operating illegally.

When asked if Exton Cubic suspected a witch hunt during a press conference in August, the company’s Public Relations Officer, Samuel Gyamfi said: “… suspicions, yes, we will not discount that [a witch hunt] because the way things are happening and the way things are being done gives us great cause to worry.”

By: Anass Seidu/Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana