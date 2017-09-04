Final Score: Soulless Black Stars trip, Barca sweat over Messi deal, Irving’s a Celtic

A team without a Soul

The ghosts of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil threaten to hunt this Black Stars team and every member who was a part of the contingent till they finally fade from the scene.I am not even attempting to be superstitious but Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Congo opened my eye to a few things.

No matter how well the Black Stars play they are only a bad result away from re – awakening the hate and ill will of the nation over their lack of patriotism, passion and wanton attachment to money.

As I waited in the foyer of one of Kumasi’s hotels for my pizza, two waiters on duty discussed with disbelief the soulless performance the Black Stars had exhibited against Congo in a game that presented the chance to revive the almost dead Russia 2018 dream.

It is pointless talking about a certain Attamah Larweh and how the manager’s poor judgement left the player and the nation exposed because Ghana as a nation and the Black Stars as a football team have had countless opportunities to improve positional depth but have turned it down time and time again.

As far as I am concerned I expect nothing from this Black Stars, as well as all the age, restricted teams going forward, not world cup qualification, not a CHAN trophy, a WAFU trophy and certainly not an Afcon trophy.

Until the time when the individuals that make the decisions that matter will outline and take steps to establish a structure and a vision that will produce players and other technical staff who derive pride in representing their nation.

Until a time when the appointment of the head coach of the national team is not directly influenced by the President of the nation who has little to no interest in the game.

Until then, temporary and isolated success that leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of everyone is what we will continue to access.

Yes, qualifying for Brazil 2014 was viewed as an immense success, but from its belly emerged an army of worms that are still eating the sore of the host that refuses to learn.

Messi deepens Barcelona’s woes

The champagne football has stopped flowing, Neymar has jumped ship in the most painful manner to PSG and now the man whose presence prompted his exit is also considering his options.

With just a year left to run on his deal, Barcelona are sweating over the possibility of losing yet another star player which would, of course, spell doom for the club both on the pitch and off it.

Messi has cut a frustrated figure at the club with only a few games into the season and for the first time, it might not be for the want of more money.

Barcelona will hope more money is all that currently occupies Messi’s mind as he holds them at bay if it isn’t then we might just need to brace ourselves for another blockbuster episode.

Boston is Officially Uncle Drew’s home

Most basketball purists have still not recovered from the trade that sent Isaiah Thomas to Cleveland and Kyrie Irving to Boston but I cannot think of a better scenario that sets the stage for a more interesting 2017/2018 season.

Lebron James will have his ninth NBA finals appearance already in his sights after falling to Kevin Durant and the Warriors but before any of that can happen he might have to navigate a high tension match up with his former team mate now turned rival.

For Irving this move offers him the opportunity to carve his own legacy away from the shadow of others and also to become the first option he so craves.

If maximizing his full potential is what he truly yearns for, then the personnel that surround him at the Celtics should afford him the ample time to last the entire journey.

Few superstars that have graced the NBA can say that they did so in the white and green of the Boston Celtics, the most successful franchise of them all.

Lovers of the game only have to wait till opening night to see what the first chapter of Kyrie vs Lebron holds, I know I can't wait.

